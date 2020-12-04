No services will be held for Donald Crawford Johnson, 101, of Blue Eye, Mo.
He died Nov. 25, 2020.
He was born Nov. 5, 1919, in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of Erlo and Stella (Trot) Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Jean Johnson; and daughter, Mary Ruben.
He is survived by three daughters, Donna (Thomas) Idol of Blue Eye, Mo., daughter, Sandura (Gregg) Serrao of Las Vegas, Nev., and daughter, Theresa Najemian of Tampa, Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
