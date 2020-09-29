A celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Christopher Glenn Koch, 35, of Taneyville, Mo.
He died Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born March 15, 1985, in Branson, Mo., the son of Glenn and Janice (Berry) Koch.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a half brother, Tony Berry.
He is survived by his sister, Tina (Rick Pollard) Koch of Taneyville, Mo.; two half-sisters, Tammy (Laddy Harris) Lawson of Exeter, Mo.; and Sandy (Dale) Smith of Aurora, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
