No formal services are currently planned for Marjorie Evelyn Coeur, 81.
She died June 14, 2020.
She was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Liberty, Neb., the daughter of Arlie and Lois (Wright) Smith.
Her parents have preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two daughters: Vicki Hamel of Long Beach, Calif., and Alison (Robert) Gaylord of Cathedral City, Calif., and longtime friend, Joe Aguirre of Branson West, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
