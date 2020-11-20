A celebration of life for Martha Taylor, 78, of Branson, Mo., will be shared virtually. A private graveside service will be held for Bob and Martha jointly at a future date.
She died Nov. 5, 2020.
She was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Excelsior Springs, Mo., the daughter to Cornelius ‘Connie’ and Ruth Golden.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by son Robert (Cynthia) Taylor Jr. of Branson, Mo.; son Mark (Lorrie) Taylor of Omaha, Ark.; daughter Rochelle ‘Shelly’ (Brad) Hunter of Seymour, Mo.; and sister Patricia Maddux in Tahlequah, Okla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
