No formal services are currently planned for Thomas Renee Woollard, 67, of Hollister, Mo.
He died June 22, 2020. He was born on Sept., 30, 1952, in Fredonia, Kan., the son of Elti Woollard Jr. and Bernice (Daratt) Woollard, who have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his two sons: Brett (Amber) Woollard and Josh (Misty) Woollard of Independence, Kan.; daughter, Brandi (Joseph) Hartley of Yukon, Okla.; three brothers: Phillip Woollard of San Antonio, Texas, Daniel (Rose) Woollard of Bolivar, Mo., and Sonny (Mary) Woollard of Quincey, Ill.; and sister, Kristee (Dennis) Lore of Jonesboro, Ark. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
