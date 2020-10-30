Funeral services for Tammie Renee Conrad, of Hurley, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 31, 2020 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo., With Kevin Baker officiating. Burial will be in Wright Cemetery, Hurley, Mo.She died on Oct. 27, 2020, at the age of 61. She was born on Dec. 31, 1958 in Springfield, Mo., The daughter of Gene and Betty (Maples) Baker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Baker and her mother in law, Mildred Conrad.
She is survived by her husband, Marty Conrad of Hurley, Mo., son, Corey (Shannon) Conrad of Hurley, Mo., daughter, Linzi (David) Scott of Hurley, Mo., brother, Kevin Baker of Hurley, Mo., sister, Pam (Bill) Jennings of Hurley, Mo.
Arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.