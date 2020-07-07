A military graveside service was held July 7 in the Helphrey cemetery for Charles J. Sims, 90, of Taneyville, Mo.
He died July 1, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Roger Sims and Rex David.
He is survived by longtime companion Janice Cutbirth; two daughters, Cindy (Glenn) Dalton and Julie Jader; and three brothers, Gary, Bill and Milfred Sims.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home LLC, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.