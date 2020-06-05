A memorial service will be held at a later time in Omaha, Neb., for Roger Lewis Segan, 78, of Branson, Mo.
He died on June 2, 2020.
He was born April 1, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Clance and Molly (Goldberg) Segan, who have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his life partner, Connie Stevenson, of the home; son, Michael Segan of Omaha, Neb.; and sister, Sherry (Kevin) Fowler of Atlanta, Ga.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
