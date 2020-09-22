Service for Olivia Amber Campbell will be Sept. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow in Philibert Cemetery, Kimberling City, Mo.
Olivia Amber Campbell, infant daughter of Robert Campbell and Lonna Ontiveros, was born May 15, 2020 in Springfield, Mo., and died Sept. 16, 2020 at the age of 4 months.
Olivia is survived by her parents, Robert and Lonna of Reeds Spring, Mo.; three brothers, Alex Campbell of Aurora, Mo., Christian Ontiveros of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Noah Ontiveros of Reeds Spring, Mo.; six sisters, Zadie, Danielle, Trista, Zoie, Chantel Campbell all of Aurora, Mo., and Jasmine Ontiveros of Reeds Spring, Mo.; grandparents, and great-grandparents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
