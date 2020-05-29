A Graveside service will be held at a later date at the Kirk Cemetery in Ina, Ill., for James F. Westerman Jr., 44, of DeKalb, Ill.
He died on May 20, 2020.
He was born Dec. 6, 1975 in DeKalb, Ill., the son of James F. and Marcia Kae (McBride) Westerman Sr.
He was preceded in death by his father, James.
He is survived by his children, James Gordon, Sierra Curtis and Destiny Conine; his mother, Marcia Westerman; and one brother, Jason Westerman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson Funeral Home, DeKalb, Ill.
