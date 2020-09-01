Charles Nicks, 80, of Powersite, Mo., died Aug. 26, 2020.
He was born June 26, 1940 in Nebraska to George and Adeline (Anderson) Nicks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lila J. Nicks; and brothers, Georgie, Paul and Don.
He is survived by his daughters, Renee Howard of Bailey, Colo., Yvonne Osborn of Powersite, Robin Simmons of Wheat Ridge, Colo., and Tonnie Jenkins of Watertown, Tenn.; and son Marty Osborn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
