A graveside service for Veronica Helen Mayberry, 75, of Aurora, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2020, at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, located at the corner of East Prospect and South Jefferson, Aurora, Mo.
She died Aug. 1, 2020.
She was born Sept. 6, 1944, in Sault Sainte Marie, Mich., to Richard Thomas and Helen Lorraine Brady.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Mayberry of Hollister, Mo., four daughters, Shelly (Eric) Pichler of Clever, Mo., Dana (Kurt) Stackelbeck of Peculiar, Mo., and Nicki (Jeff) Woods of Rogersville, Mo., and Julie (Dusty) Parks Flood of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements at under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora, Mo.
