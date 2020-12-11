Visitation for Nadine Horner, 88, of Bradleyville, Mo., was held Dec.10, 2020, with Graveside services at the Horner-Martin Cemetery at Bradleyville, Mo.
She died Dec. 6, 2020.
She was born Dec. 27, 1931 to Emery E. and Rosie G. (Combs) Parrill in Carthage, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Rosie; her husband Joe; son Ricky Lee and daughter-in-law Judi; sister Juanita F. Maggard; and brothers Ellis, Lloyd, Etcyl, and Howard Parrill.
She is survived by her sons, Randy of Longview, Jack (Kelly) of Bradleyville; sister Mary Lou (Danny) Ingenthron of Forsyth; brother-in-law Ted (Nadine) Horner of Forsyth; and sisters-in-law Ruby Parrill and LaVonna Parrill of Washington state.
Arrangements were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
