No formal service is currently planned for Ronald “Ron” Louis Berge, 76, of Branson, Mo.
He died on July 13, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Louis and Mildred (Fynboe) Berge. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Judy (Nicklas) Berge.
He is survived by his three children: Tina (Jerry) Muskwe of Anthem, Ariz., Ronald (Christina) Berge of Branson, Mo., and Erica Berge of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.