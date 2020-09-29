A visitation for Hope Nicole Shofner, 33, will be Oct. 2, 2020 at Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo. From 5-8pm. A graveside burial service is to follow on Oct. 3, 2020 at Dickens Cemetery in Taneyville, Mo., at 2 p.m.
She died Sept. 17, 2020.
She was born Feb. 15, 1987, to Phillip Barrett and Barbara Barrett (Fugate).
She is preceded in death by her Father, Phillip Barrett.
She is survived by her children King and Ozzy Kephart, and their father, Nick Kephart; her spouse, Tammy Shofner; her mother, Barbara Barrett; her brothers, Scott, Jeffrey, Jimmy and Tyson; her sisters, Kathy and Cheyenne; and sister-in-law Brenda Plume.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
