No services are currently planned for Arthur “Art” Adolphus Wynn 3rd, 61, of Branson, Mo.
He died Nov. 9, 2020.
He was born May 3, 1959, in Wichita, Kan., the son of Arthur Wynn 2nd and Margie (Carter) Wynn.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Judith Richardson and Jane Green; son, Jason Wynn; and his ex-wife, Mary Jane Landes.
He is survived by his wife, Darlys Wynn; two daughters Johna Wynn of Springfield, Mo., and Sarah Anne Wynn of Mansfield, Mo.; two step-daughters Amanda (Rob) Selvidge of Springfield, Mo., and Ally Rokusek of Strafford, Mo.; step-son, Austin Rokusek of Ozark, Mo.; and two brothers-in-law; Max Greene and Roger Richardson.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
