PAUL ERNEST PHEASANT
A celebration of life for Paul Ernest Pheasant, 80, was held Aug. 14, 2020 in the Faith and Wisdom Church, Branson, with Pastor Ken Rensink officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Williamsburg, Penn.
Paul died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Springfield.
He was born May 11, 1940 in Williamsburg, Penn., to Homer Marion Pheasant and Cora Belle (Brumbaugh) Pheasant.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia in 2010; his parents; brothers Phillip and Robert; and sisters Thelma and Betty.
Paul is survived by his wife Pat (Patricia) Pheasant; daughters, Rebecca Fraley (Brian) of Visalia, Calif., and Beth Caldwell (Kevin) of Glendale, Ariz.; son, Christopher Henninger (Kristen) of Peoria, Ariz.; brothers, Marion, Gerald and Clay Pheasant, all of Pennsylvania; step-children, Julie Haley (Craig) of Glen Burnie, Md., Jay Fletcher (Jenny) of Cleveland, Ohio, Marci Linson (Craig) of Blue Eye, Mo., April Smith-Perry (Shannon) of Branson, and Robin Smith-Thomas of Hollister.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors.
