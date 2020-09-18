No service is planned at this time for Joshua Beasley, 35, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
He died Sept. 15, 2020. He was born on Jan. 15, 1985 in Branson, Mo., the son of Daniel Beasley and Karen Davis.
Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Davis and a brother, Mason Clevenger.
He is survived by his children, Bradley and Addison Beasley and their mother, Stacey Eggering of Reeds Spring, Mo., and his father, Daniel Beasley of Forsyth, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
