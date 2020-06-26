A private celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Stephen “Steve” Douglas Salley, 69, of Branson, Mo.
He died June 22, 2020, He was born Dec., 20, 1950, in Atlanta, Ga., the son of Richard and Marjorie (Morrow) Salley.
His father has preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Ruth Salley of the home; son, Christian Salley of Branson, Mo.; daughter-in-law Amanda Salley of Branson; mother, Marjorie Salley of Melbourne, Fla.; and brother, Mark Salley of Melbourne, Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
