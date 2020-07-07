Graveside services for Donald Wayne Knight, 75, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. July 8, 2020 with Rev. David Holvick officiating. Military honors will follow the services.
He died June 30, 2020.
He was born Nov. 9, 1944 in Bradleyville, Mo., the son of Earnest and Jane Gideon Knight.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Denise Knight; his daughter, Cheryl Bailey; and brother Earnie Knight.
He is survived by his son Donald Wayne Knight Jr of Kissee Mills, Mo.; two brothers, Bobby Knight of Modesto, Calif., and Michael Knight of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; and three sisters Donna Walling of Branson, Mo., Darlene Smink of Modesto, Calif., and Michelle Collins of Cedar Creek, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
