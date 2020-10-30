A celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Michael “Mike” Martin, age 72, of Clever, Mo.
He died on Oct. 26, 2020. He was born on Oct. 20, 1948, in Springfield, Mo., the son of James and Betty (Haynie) Martin.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tina Carson; and son-in-law, Shaun Tyler.
He is survived by his wife Robin Martin; daughter, Lisa Tyler of Springfield, Mo., son, Jason Fry of Houston, Texas; son-in-law, Shawn Carson of Clever, Mo., two sisters: Cindy (Bob) Emery of Norco, Calif., and Kay (Linn) Sutterfield of Orange, Calif.,brother, Ron Martin of Grants Pass, Ore.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
