A memorial service is being planned for a later time in Ohio for Patricia “Pat” Mae Bliss, 74, of Omaha, Ark.
She died on June 14, 2020.
She was born Sept. 20, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Jess and Grace (Myford) Stalnaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Charles, James, and Gerald Stalnaker.
She is survived by her son, Duane (Carla) Bliss of Omaha, Ark., and the love of her life, Alfred “Al” Bliss of Omaha, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
