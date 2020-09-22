A celebration of life for Walter Howard McIlhenny, 92, of Gravois Mills, Mo., was held Sept. 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Sunrise Beach, Mo.,
He died Sept. 11, 2020.
He was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Morrisville, Penn., the son of Clifford McIlhenny and Mildred (Leonard) O’Neil.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Billy McIlhenny.
He is survived by his wife Ann McIlhenny; four daughters, Dottie McIlhenny of Hawaii, Arlene (Danny Sr.) Ewing, Kathleen (James) Kearns of Mo., and RuthAnn (Mike) Matthews of Mo.; three sons, Colby McIlhenny of Pennsylvania, Clayton (Terri) McIlhenny of Colorado, Walt McIlhenny of Florida; two stepsons, Bob (Tereasa) Thompson of Alaska, and Tom Thompson of Ore.; and brother Charlie (Ruth) O’Neil of Florida.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
