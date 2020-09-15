Graveside services will be Sept. 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mincy Cemetery, Mincy, Mo. with Dean Dunn officiating. Kenneth Ray Fowler died Sept. 13, 2020.
He was born March 23, 1935 in Protem, Mo., the son of Ernie and Ruby Fowler.
He is preceded in death by one grandson, Jerry Fowler.
He is survived by his wife Marcella, and his son Dwayne (Joyce) Fowler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Mo.
