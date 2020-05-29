Visitation for Brandon Scott Rosecrans will be held June 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo. Service will be June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Kimberling City, Mo. with Pastor Jeff Hardy officiating. Burial will be in Philibert Cemetery Kimberling City, Mo.
He, died May 18, 2020, at the age of 27.
He was born May 22, 1992 in Kansas City, Mo., son of Kristi Lynn Rosecrans/Berg and Thomas N. Berg Sr.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Cecil Wayne and Vivian Kay Rosecrans; paternal grandparents, Patricia Berg and James A. Proffitt and one uncle, Shawn Rosecrans.
Survivors include his parents, Kristi and Thomas Berg Sr. of Kimberling City, Mo.; and three brothers, Timothy Wayne Garrett Jr and wife, Jennifer of Independence, Mo., Thomas Nolan Berg Jr of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Anthony Joseph Berg of Kimberling City, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
