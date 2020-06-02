Visitation for Jeffery Allen Williams, 52, of Branson will be May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson.
He died on May 25, 2020. He was born March 5, 1968.
He was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Lindber.
He is survived by a brother, Christopher Lindberg, Northfield, Minn.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.