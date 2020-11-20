Graveside service for Frank Sartin 71, of Bradleyville, Mo. Will be held on Nov. 21 at 1p.m. at Sartin Cemetery in Bradleyville, Mo.
He died Nov. 16, 2020.
He was born Nov. 15, 1949 in Ocie, Mo., son of Stanley and Dollie (Swadley) Sartin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Sartin; parents; son, Frankie Sartin Jr.; and brother, Dennis Sartin.
He is survived by his children Angela Coulter and lifetime companion David Hicks, Danny (Holly) Sartin, Robert Sartin and lifetime companion Hannah Rooney, Dolly Sartin and lifetime companion Sean Ehrman, and daughter in-law, Tammy Sartin; siblings Bill Sartin, Everett Sartin, Sherlyn Shaw, Wanda Leonard, Carol Contreras, and Sara Case.
Arrangements are under the direction Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
