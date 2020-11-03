A private gathering will be held for Gloria Jean Boyer, 73, of Branson, Mo., Nov. 14, 2020. For details, text or call 417-337-7077.
She died Oct.10, 2020.
She was born Oct. 20, 1946, in Fresno, Calif., the daughter of George August Boyer and Katherine Rovine (Tolle) Gallant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ronald Boyer and Donald (Marilee) Boyer; and son, Ray August Harrison.
She is survived by her daughter, Tamara “Tami” (Dr. Bo) Bandy of Branson, Mo.; her son, Roy Alan (Michelle) Harrison of Linden, Calif.; sister, JoAnne (Ernie) Wiens of Fresno, Calif.; brother, John Boyer; half-sister, Kathy Brems; and sister-in-law, Carol Boyer.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
