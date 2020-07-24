Services for Charles Warren Walling, 72, of Branson, will be July 27, 2020. Visitation is at 10 a.m. Service is to begin at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 244 Church Road in Branson. Burial will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield at 1 p.m. with military honors.
He died July 19, 2020.
He was born April 25, 1948 in Eufaula, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted & Mary (Scroggins) Walling; son, Jonathan Walling; and sisters, Sharon Glover, Carolyn Duncan and Tina Walling.
He is survived by his wife, Katie Walling of Branson; sons, Charles (Shawn) David Walling of Kissee Mills, Joshua Walling of Branson and Shawn (Cheryl) Baum of Willard; daughters, Christina (Allan) Johnson of Kirbyville, Kimberly (Brian) Hutchinson of Kirbyville and Sharna (Scott) Cummings of Halltown.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
