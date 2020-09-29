Memorial Service for Charles Patrick, 85, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be held Oct.1, 2020 at 2p.m. with Brad Hudson officiating at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Sept. 23, 2020.
He was born April 12, 1935 in Ivyington, Ky., the son of Charles and Ruby (Hurt) Patrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cynthia; and two brothers, Michael Courtney and Robert Courtney.
He is survived by his three daughters, Donna Patrick of Blue Eye, Mo., Jeanie (Michael) Blincow of Wimberly, Texas, and Cheryl (Tim) Settle of Hindsville, Ark.; and one sister, Karen Curtner of Troy, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
