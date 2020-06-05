Visitation for James (Jim) Bratz, who died April 14, 2020, will be at 3p.m. June 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 400 South Sunshine, Branson, Mo..
Services to follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Mark Miller officiating.
Inurnment will be held July 26, 2020, in Oconomowoc, Wis.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.