No services are planned at this time for Joan J. Branstetter, 92, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died on June 14, 2020.
She was born Sept. 9, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Ind., the daughter of Clyde and Mary Lerch Bireley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Col. Lawrence R. Branstetter, and seven brothers and sisters.
Survivors are her two children, Stephen (Kathleen) Branstetter of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Lorraine (Gary) McClease of Kirbyville, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.