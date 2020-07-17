No formal services are currently planned for Charlene Sue Fuller, 68, of Harrison, Ark. Inurnment will be at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison, Ark.
She died July 12, 2020.
She was born July 29, 1951, in Harrison, Ark., the daughter of T.A. and Dorothy (Adams) Fuller.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Linda Diane Fuller.
She is survived by her parents, T.A. and Dorothy Fuller of Harrison, Ark.; and brother, Mike Fuller of Harrison, Ark. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
