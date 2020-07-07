Services will be held at a later date for Richard (Dick) Blankenship. He will be laid to rest at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.
He died on July 1, 2020. He was born to Tom and Martha Blankenship Oct 2, 1939, in Hardin, Mont.
He was preceded in death by his mother, his father and his wife, Birdie.
He is survived by a daughter, Lora (Mark) Clark of Butte, Mont.; two sisters, Mary, of Boise, Idaho, and Myrna, of Wyoming; and a half-brother, Tom, of Rockville, Maryland.
Arrangements were under the direction of Axelson Funeral and Cremation of Butte, Montana.
