Visitation for Betrand “Bert” Houle, 71, of Kissee Mills, Mo. will be at Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church at 9 a.m. followed by the Rosary Prayer at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Inurnment in the Kissee Mills Cemetery will be immediately following Mass and will be officiated by Father Dave Hulshof.
He died on Sept. 8, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1949 in Lewiston, Maine to Simonne (Thibault) & George Houle.
He is survived by his son Jay (Lynette) Houle, and his partner, Vicki Ploshay.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
