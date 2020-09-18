A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Bridge of Faith Community Church, Rockaway Beach, Mo., for Andrea (Angie) Monroe of Forsyth, Mo.
She died Sept. 9, 2020.
She was born Aug. 5, 1948 in Hermann, Mo., to Leo and Helen Oetterer.
She is survived by her Nephews, James (Angie) and Jeff (Tina), Adam (DeAndra) Monroe.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
