Funeral services for Norma Lee Jones, 82, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Taney County, will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 26, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo. Visitation will be from noon until service time, with Bro. Benjamin Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Eisenhour Cemetery near Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died Sept. 16, 2020 in Clarksville, Tenn.
She was born Jan. 23, 1938 in Reeds Spring, Mo., the daughter of Elmer and Verna Conner Clevenger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael R. Jones; and brother Sonny Clevenger.
She is survived by her four children, Hurshell E. Jones Jr of Ozark, Mo., Queensetta (Jim) L. Bischoff of Clarksville, Tenn., Verna J. (Darvin) Blackburn of Clarksville, Tenn., and Robert W. Jones of Phoenix, Ariz.; three sisters, Maxine Capps of Springfield, Mo., Billy Babb of Spokane, Mo., and Thelma Nowling of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
