A celebration in memory of Steven “Steve” Reichard, 64, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be held 5 p.m. June 27, 2020, at Amvets Post 78, in Rockaway Beach, Mo.
He died on June 23, 2020.
Steve was born Nov. 10, 1955, in Houston, Texas, the son of Alvie and Ruth (Kirkley) Reichard. They have preceded him in death.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Reichard of La Crosse, Kan.; a son, Zachary Reichard of Branson, Mo.; his significant other, Lois Kirk of Kissee Mills, Mo.; and the mother of his children, Pamela Reichard of Russell, Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
