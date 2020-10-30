A celebration of life for Tula Louene (Keller) DeBoard will be Oct. 31 at 11a.m. In Sardis General Baptist Church, Forsyth, Mo.
She died on Oct. 26, 2020 at the age of 72.
She was born on Oct.14,1948 in Poplar Bluff, Mo., She was the daughter of Harley & Lavada (Ervin) Keller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Koller (fiancée Charles Dawkins); son, Anthony McCallister; her sister Harlene (Keller) George, step-daughters, Tammy, Tisha, Tina and Gloria.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.