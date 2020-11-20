All family and friends are invited to a graveside service for Robert Michael Jenkins at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson, Mo., Dec.5, 2020, at 3 p.m. The gravesite is on the east side of the cemetery.
He died Nov. 11, 2020, in Branson, Mo.
He was born in Springfield, Mo., Oct. 11, 1947.
He was preceded in death by his father George Jenkins, his mother A. Ruth Abbott, and his brother Timothy Jenkins.
He is survived by his sister Pam Hines of Albuquerque, New Mexico and three daughters.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.