A visitation for Donald Raymond Peterson, 85, will be held at Snapps Bearden funeral home Nov. 19, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with funeral services to be held Nov. 20, 2020 at noon with full military honors.
Celebration of Life to follow at Tina Peterson’s residence.
He died Nov.13, 2020.
He was born June 9, 1935 in Wabeno, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacqueline Bendall; father, Andy Peterson; mother and father Demaine and Evelyn Brandow; and son-in-law Kenneth Blevins.
He is the father of 7 children: Joy Morris, of Forsyth, Mo., Robin Wilson, of Venice on the Lake, Mo., Donna Davis, of Arizona, Thomas Peterson and wife, of Merriam Woods, Mo., Tammy Blevins, of Hollister, Mo., and Tina Peterson, of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapps Bearden funeral home.
