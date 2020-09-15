Service for Yvonne Johnson McDonald, 82, of Lampe, Mo., will be Sept. 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ron Hutchins officiating at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo. with burial to follow at Blue Eye Cemetery, Blue Eye, Mo.
She died Sept. 10, 2020.
She was born July 29, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas., the daughter of Arnold and JL (Jordan) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer McDonald; one son, Robert McDonald; and sister, Reva Blackburn.
She is survived by her son, Robby (Ashley) McDonald Landrum of Lampe, Mo.; daughter, Dorothy Shipley of Lampe, Mo.; and brother A.J. (Annette) Johnson, of Montgomery, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
