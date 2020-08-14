EURBELL GOODNIGHT
Services for Eurbell Goodnight, 94, of Ridgedale, Missouri will be Aug. 13, 2020 at Cedar Valley Church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 12 p.m. and the Rev. Billy Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors.
She died August 8, 2020 at her home.
Eurbell (Tate) Goodnight was born June 13, 1926 in Lead Hill, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Frank and Bertha (Wyatt) Tate.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, George Kellett and Junior J.D. Goodnight; one son, Ronald Kellett; brothers, Charley, Harley, Louis, Spencer, Earldean, W.O. and B.H. Tate; and two sisters, Junlene Perryman and Irene Elkins.
Eurbell is survived by her son Allen Kellett and wife Windy of Hollister; daughter, Ruth Shepard of Ridgedale; and brother, S.C. Tate of Omaha, Ark.
