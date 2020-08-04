Funeral services for Ardella Laura Edwards Dees, 90, will be Aug. 8, 2020 at 11a.m. at Sardis General Baptist Church in Forsyth. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Edwards Cemetery, Kirbyville.
She died Aug. 1, 2020.
She was born Jan. 13, 1930, to Josiah Edwards and Mary Elizabeth (Gloyd) Edwards in Powersite, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Josiah & Mary Edwards; her husband Bill Dees; two children, Bernell (Dees) Barnett and William “Billy” Ryan Dees; seven Edwards sisters, Almeda, Josie, Blanche, Veda, Trulabelle, Minta Mae, and MaryJo; and four brothers, Remus, Earl, Carl, and Joseph Jr.
She is survived by a son, John Dees of Powersite, Mo., and a daughter, Laura (Stephen) Dees LaRoque, of Powersite. She is also survived by one son-in-law Patrick Barnett of Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
