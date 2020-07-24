Graveside services for Judy Caldwell, 69, of Kissee Mills, Mo. will be held July 25 at 10 a.m. in the Dickens Cemetery, Taneyville, Mo. with the Rev. Dr. Larry Kackley officiating. Due to Covid-19, mask and social distancing protocols are highly encouraged.
She died July 21, 2020.
She was born, Feb. 6, 1951 in St Louis, Mo., to Beatrice (Gunther) and Charles Brewer.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Bud Caldwell of Kissee Mills; one Brother, Elvis Brewer and wife, of Bland, Mo.; four sons, James (Angie) Monroe of Kissee Mills, Jeff (Tina) Monroe of Cedar Creek, Mo., Adam (Deandra) Monroe of Kissee Mills, and Eric (Michelle) Caldwell of Springfield, Mo.; and two daughters, Tammie Burdine and Michele Costela, both of New Mexico.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
