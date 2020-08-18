Services will be planed for a later date for William “Bill” George Scritchfield.
He was born on Dec. 18. 1939, in Ash Grove, Mo. to George and Hattie (Sanders) Scritchfield, in Ash Grove, Mo.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Scritchfield of Branson, Mo.; and two children, Dana Scritchfield and Doug (Alyssa) Scritchfield, both of Loveland, Colo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
