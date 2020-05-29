A celebration of life will be planned for the near future for Frankie “Sonny” Odell Mills Jr., 50, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.,
He died on May 22, 2020.
He was born Sept. 28, 1969, in Norman, Okla., the son of Frank Mills Sr. and Cora (Wiles) Bolton.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Odell Mills Sr., and his stepfather, Larry Bolton.
He is survived by his life partner, Kimberly Hylton; two daughters, Amber (Jeromy Nuttle) Hylton of Republic, Mo., and Heather (Stephen Morlan) Kern of Cassville, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
