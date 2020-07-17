Graveside services were July 16, 2020 at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, for Clinton Dale Pennington, 74. He died July 10, 2020.
He was born Aug. 9, 1945 in Watseka, Ill. He was the son of Harold William and Zola (McWhorter) Pennington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother William Pennington and one sister, Coralie Bellinghausen. He is survived by his wife Donna of Guston, Ky.; one son Nick Pennington of Joplin, Mo.; two daughters Helen (Jason) Martin, of Joplin, Kori (Adam) Coltes of Guston, Ky.; and one sister Sandy Heilman of Mt. Home, Ark.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
