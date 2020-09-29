A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Haley Dewayne Taylor, 61, of Branson, Mo.
He died Sept. 22, 2020.
He was born May 3, 1959 in Amarillo, Texas to William Clyde Taylor and Wanda Fay (Coker) Taylor.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Taylor of Branson; children Jamie Taylor of Virginia, Phillip Taylor of Ozark, Mo., Katrina Taylor of Ozark, Brianna Davis of Portland, Ind., and Byron Diamond of Springfield; his father, William “Bud” (Christina) Taylor of Republic, Mo.; and two sisters, Shana Littrell of Republic and Krista Graham of Springfield.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.