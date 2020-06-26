Michael Christopher Donahue, 73, of Kimberling City, Mo., died on June 22, 2020.
He was born Sept., 7, 1946 in Emmetsburg, Iowa to Francis and Rita (Burke) Donahue.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Paula Donahue of Kimberling City; and two daughters, Janalynn Donahue of Branson, Mo., and Regina Fletcher of Ft. Dodge, IA.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
